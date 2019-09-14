Mhere hits purple patch

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

GOSPEL musician Mathias Mhere yesterday said plans are underway to take the Hossana Pakufamba Concert across the country following a successful initial concert held in the Harare Gardens last Saturday.

Mhere told NewsDay Weekender Life & Style yesterday that the Hossana Pakufamba Concert was meant for fans who failed to make it to the launch of his latest album, Greater than Solomon on June 20 at The Venue in Avondale, which could only accommodate a few fans.

“We then decided to do the celebrations for the album’s initial success and also took the opportunity to invite those who couldn’t come to the launch. Apart

from the live DVD recording session, it was also a celebration of the project’s success on the market,” he said.

Mhere said they were now planning the Hossana Pakufamba Concert Part 2 for Gweru ahead of a national tour.

“We are now planning Part 2 for Gweru, and we will go up to Part 10 in different cities as we move around the country with the support of our from sponsors,”

he said.

He said so far they have recorded good sales with the album, although those have since dipped, perhaps due to piracy.

“We recorded good sales, but soon piracy took over, affecting sales, so we are now capitalising on live shows,” he said.

Mhere said his desire in the next five to 10 years was to grow his music brand across the borders.

“Harare Gardens was packed and for us, that is a sign that there has been improvement in our standards. We have been noting our weaknesses and correcting

them,” he said.

Mhere said the collaborations that he has been doing with foreign and local artistes have helped add value to his brand and he would be able to penetrate

markets in the countries where those artistes come from.

“We had a collaboration with Skeffa Chimoto (Malawi) and this has added value to my brand, so it should be easy to get acceptance even in foreign countries,”

he said.

Mhere, who ventured into the mainstream music industry in 2011, said he had learnt the importance of respecting his fans and remaining humble.