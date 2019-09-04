Men of Influence drop album

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE Imbube music scene in Bulawayo will never be the same again following the release of Men of Influence’s much-awaited 10-track album, Ligeziw’ihlazo.

The new album, which was released last week following public demand, will be officially launched in October.

The group’s spokesperson, Mthandazo Nyoni, said their vision was to take the music genre to greater heights.

“It’s been a long time since we released something for our fans. This second album is on demand. We are so excited to have released it as it is full of life and inspirational songs,” he said.

He said all the songs were composed by the group while the album was recorded and mastered by George Dube at 4Life Studio.

Nyoni said the album was inspired by the desire to spread the gospel and to educate people on life values.

“Some of the songs like Isixwayiso teach people about the need to look after their parents. People have a tendency of neglecting their own biological parents, leaving them to wallow in abject poverty,” he said.

“But after those parents have died, the very people would come carrying expensive caskets and buy food to feed mourners. We want to preach love, peace and unity. We have a polarised nation needing healing.”

The album — featuring tracks Isambulo, In Times of Loneliness, Isixwayiso, Mkhululi Wami, Amadokodo, Moy’Ongcwele, Inhliziyo Yami, Es’qongweni and Immanuel — is their second offering.

The group’s debut album, Ngomhla Wenjabulo, was released in 2016 and they are on tour marketing their second album.