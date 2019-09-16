Man jailed 10 years for torching ex-lover’s hut

BY SILAS NKALA

A LUPANE villager has been slapped with a 10-year jail term for torching a hut in which his ex-girlfriend was sleeping with two minors.

Silandulo Tshuma (38) was convicted of attempted murder by Hwange magistrate Colet Ncube.

Three years were conditionally suspended, leaving him to serve an effective seven years.

Prosecutor Vumizulu Mangena told the court that the complainant in the matter include Nobukhosi Nkomo (19) and two minors aged seven.

It is the State case that on March 21, Nkomo and the two children were asleep in her bedroom hut when she was awoken by smoke in the hut and she noticed that the roof was on fire. Nkomo tried to open the door, but she discovered that it was secured from outside.

Nkomo then screamed for help before her brother Method broke down the door and rescued them.

Nkomo and her brother later tracked down footprints at the hut which led them to Tshuma’s home.

They then made a report to the police, leading to Tshuma’s arrest.