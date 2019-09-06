Kikky, Tocky for Miss Bodylicious

AWARD-WINNING rapper and dancer Christabel Mahlungwa, popularly known as Kikky Badass, is set to light up the stage alongside Tocky Vibes during this year’s edition of the Miss Bodylicious Zimbabwe beauty contest slated for September 28 at King Solomon Hotel in Kwekwe.

The pageant, which recognises curvy buxom women not considered for traditional and conventional mainstream pageants, had initially been scheduled for tomorrow, but had to be moved due to circumstances the organisers said were beyond their control.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Kikky said she was grateful to be part of an event that applauded fuller women.

“I feel great that I will be part of this remarkable event that allows women to be appreciated and celebrated for just being them,” the 50 Magate dancer said.

“As always, I bring the best to the stage, so fans should expect a mind-blowing experience.”

Kikky, who sings mostly hip-hop and RnB, is well-known for her saucy music videos and the hit-tracks, Body Conversations and Boyz Dze Tonaz.

The rapper was the first female winner of the People’s Choice Award at the Zim Hip-Hop Awards in 2017, where she also bagged the Best Female Artiste of the Year gong.

The pageant’s national director, Alexio “Goodchild” Gwenzi, a popular yesteryear singer in his own right, said all was set for the pageant as 15 girls had been selected for the final battle, starting with a bootcamp on September 24.

“The auditions went smoothly and we received a very positive response from the models in the different cities where we went to do scouting and we are happy that we have the final 15 girls that will go into camp from September 24,” he said.

Gwenzi said exciting categories on the night will include introduction, evening wear, African traditional and gym wear.

Five winners are expected to be crowned, including the much-anticipated People’s Choice where patrons will be allowed to vote via WhatsApp during the event.

Tocky Vibes, who is also expected to bring the house down, is a popular award-winning dancehall chanter, songwriter and lyricist who has released multiple singles, including Tirikumhanya and Mhai, that made him a household name.