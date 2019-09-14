Failed politicians demonising Mugabe funeral: War vets

By Staff Reporter

WAR veterans yesterday have claimed that mischievous criminals and failed politicians were behind the demonising of the late former President Robert Mugabe in his last days and defended Defence minister, Oppah Muchinguri and her deputy Victor Matemadanda who were reportedly under fire for attacking the nationalist.

Mashonaland Central war veterans chairperson Sam Parerenyatwa accused the unnamed “failed” politicians of spreading false information that Mugabe’s family had barred Muchinguri, Matemadanda and other war veterans leaders from attending the late former leader’s funeral.

“They look determined to continue abusing and demonising him even into his grave. This must stop forthwith. Let them be warned that we are watching. It must be

noted that Operation Restore Legacy was not targeted at Cde Mugabe per se, but at the criminals and enemies around our former President,” Parerenyatwa said.

“We note with extreme concerns the reckless and die-hard attitude displayed by these criminals in the Press and on social media platforms. Throwing old

negative recordings to stir up emotions to further oil and divide the President’s family, war veterans and the progressive world.”

He said the war veterans had been in contact with the Mugabe family spokesperson, Leo Mugabe, about the alleged sentiments.

“It emerged that nothing of that nonsense is coming from the family and it is our (Cde Mugabe’s family and war veterans) common position that if anything, the

former President’s funeral should stand the test of time and further unite the people of Zimbabwe as they bid farewell to their icon,” Parerenyatwa said.

“The criminals are abusing the body by bargaining for clemency and protection against their loot. We urge the government not to indulge or fall into the trap.

“There is a big question concerning the so-called death bed wishes bearing in mind the abusive and calibre of people/crooks who were around the former

President during his last days. What we know and what we believe our nation and world over should know is that the real Mugabe wants to be buried at the

National Heroes Acre. The concept of a Heroes Acre is partly his brain child and we know he had reserved his slot at the shrine.”