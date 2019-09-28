ED is a genuine reformer: Mutsvangwa

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE media industry must play a pivotal role in turning around the country’s economic fortunes by reporting positively on national goals set by government, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe Media Commission-organised workshop in Mutare on Thursday, Mutsvangwa said the government’s major thrust was to ensure the development and continued existence of local media organisations that are regionally and globally competitive and technologically capacitated.

“The government, under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is leaving no stone unturned in its endeavour to turn around the fortunes of the economy for the better,” she said.

“In that regard, it is counting on the full support of the media fraternity to tell the Zimbabwean story as it is, bearing in mind the factual historical development of centuries of imperial domination, decades of the liberation struggle and post-independence achievements and development challenges.”

Mutsvangwa said Mnangagwa was a genuine and committed reformer.

“He (Mnangagwa) wants Zimbabweans to fully enjoy the freedoms entrenched in the 2013 Constitution,” she said