Breaking: Former ZNA chief of staff Major General Trust Mugoba dies

BY ZIMLIVE

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa –Former Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff Major General Trust Mugoba has died.

Mugoba died at a private hospital in Harare a week after he was admitted with an undisclosed ailment, government spokesman Nick Mangwana told ZimLive.

“He passed away early this morning,” Mangwana said by phone from Harare.

Mugoba left his post in March 2017 after he was seconded to the African Union where he assumed the position of Chief of Staff of the continental’s body’s Stand-by Force.

It was only months after Mugoba’s departure that Zimbabwe’s military moved against longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, ousting him in a coup in November 2017.

As fate would have it, Mugoba breathed his last on the same day that Mugabe died in a hospital in Singapore where he had been admitted since April.

A family friend said Mugoba’s health deteriorated in August, forcing him to return home from the African Union headquarters in Ethiopia.