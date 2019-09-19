Armed robbers nabbed at girlfriend’s place

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO police this week arrested six notorious armed robbers upon arrival at a girlfriend’s residence after a tip-off from residents.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrests on Tuesday, saying the robbers were coming from their Kwekwe hideout.

She said the six will appear in court soon once investigations have been completed.

“I can confirm that Thabo Mthombeni (27), Lindokuhle Moyo (22), Prosper Moyo (23), Solomon Herry (25) and Noah Vambe (29) all from Bulawayo were arrested for committing armed robberies using a Honda Fit car without some number plates,” Msebele said.

“On Saturday police received a tip-off that the robbers had just arrived at their girlfriend’s place. (They proceeded to the house) and arrested them after they admitted that they committed crimes, involving robberies and they claimed to have surrendered a pistol to police.”

Msebele indicated that the sixth robber Zibusiso Sithole (23) from Mpopoma was arrested on Friday and he implicated his five other accomplices.