Treasury yet to disburse political parties funding

BY OBEY MANAYITI

GOVERNMENT yesterday admitted that Treasury was yet to disburse money due to political parties under the Political Parties Finance Act citing other budgetary constraints.

This follows claims by the main opposition MDC that the governing party had deliberately withheld their money in order to cripple Nelson Chamisa’s party programmes, including election campaigns.

The MDC accused Zanu PF of having an unfettered access to State resources to oil its campaign machinery.

In a statement yesterday, government spokesperson Ndavaningi Mangwana said: “Treasury is presently seized with the importation of basic goods and prioritising the cushioning of the general public from the current economic challenges.

“When the funds to fund political parties are available, they will be concurrently disbursed to all eligible parties. This is expected to happen in the next few weeks.”