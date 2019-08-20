Tamy to headline WCW

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

THE Jason Mphepo Theatre in Harare is set to host the second edition of Woman Crush Wednesday (WCW) this week with exciting songbird, Thamsanqa ‘Tamy’ Moyo and African story teller-cum-creative entrepreneur, Charlton Tsodzo, headlining the show.

The workshops are aimed at promoting women participation and growth within the arts industry.

Speaking to Newsday Life & Style, Jason Mphepo theatre director, Carol Magenga, said the panel will be focusing on professionalism and branding in the arts sector.

“This month we are going to be talking about professionalism in the industry and why it is important for artistes to be professional and the talk will be led by Tamy, while Charlton will talk about branding and how artistes can brand themselves and the importance of a good brand,” she said.

The event, held on a monthly basis, will be facilitated by different individuals who have established names in the field to promote women participation.

Admission is free and the event is open to everyone, including men interested in women’s participation in the industry.

“The event is not only for aspiring artistes, but even those already in the industry to come, meet and share ideas on how we can improve the industry and become more competitive, not only locally but internationally. We welcome artists of all genres be it music, dance or poetry,” Magenga said, adding that the project was part of their vision to aid the growth and development of the arts and entertainment industry.

The theatre hosted their first event last month which was facilitated by afro-jazz songbirds, Diana Samkange and Tariro NeGitare.