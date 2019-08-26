MDC calls for regional intervention after MP house shooting

The MDC has called on the region and international community to intervene in the wake of worsening human rights abuses and persecution of opposition members following the shooting that occurred at Marondera Central MP Caston Matewu’s home last week.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Some gunmen besieged Matewu’s residence and opened fire at his house.

Matewu was not hurt in the shooting, which left his house, vehicle and water tank bullet-riddled.

In a statement, MDC Marondera spokesperson Farai Nyandoro said there was need for the international community to intervene given the lawlessness prevailing in the country, which has seen opposition party members and rights activists being abducted and tortured.

“Marondera central district condemns in the strongest terms the barbaric attack and destruction of property that took place at MP Matewu’s residence. We call on Sadc and the international community to intervene in order to rein in this parallel junta,” he said.

Nyandoro, a former Marondera mayor, added that President Emmerson Mnangagwa should prevent lawlessness in the country.

“Surely, a genuine President cannot keep mum and remain on mute when lawlessness has reached unprecedented levels ever recorded in the history of Zimbabwe. Matewu has been discharging his duties in a non-partisan manner albeit some sabotage on projects he is carrying out in terms water delivery in Marondera,” Nyandoro said.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.

A number of activists and opposition party members have been abducted and tortured following the announcement of nationwide demonstrations by the MDC over the deteriorating economy.

The police banned all the protests.