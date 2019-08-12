Jim Kunaka attacked, loses US$2 000

NOTORIOUS former Zanu PF terror group, Chipangano leader Jim Kunaka was yesterday attacked by four assailants and robbed of US$2 000.

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

The attack, according to the former Zanu PF youth leader, occurred at the corner of Seke Road and Masotsha Ndlovu Way in Harare.

“The attack was not about money, I believe there was another agenda. Nobody knew I was carrying such money,” he said.

“I drove from Mbare to Seke Road to meet my cousin whom I wanted to give some money. I was then approached by a man who first greeted me and then dragged me out of the car. He searched the car and took away US$2 000, while his accomplices attacked me with empty beer bottles. They got into their getaway car, a Caravan kombi, and sped off.”

Some Good Samaritans tried to track the robbers without success. Kunaka reported the matter at Braeside Police Station under IRB number 4080160.