How important is investing?

Money plays an important role in society and creating wealth for one’s future.

Some people have plenty of money, but the majority of people do not have enough of it.

Making smart investment decisions early in life can pay off for people who want early retirement or just want to have enough for the future.

Regardless of one’s current age, it is never too late or too early to begin investing money.

There is no way to determine today what will happen tomorrow; death, accident, impairments or unemployment may eliminate one’s ability to earn money by traditional means.

Hence the need to start saving, investing and earning.

Investing is essential to good money management because it ensures both present and future financial security.

Not only does one end up with more money in the bank, one can end up with another income stream. Investing is the only way to achieve both growing wealth and passive income.

Investing put simply means using money to make more money.

When one keeps life savings in your back under a mattress, instead of investing, the money doesn’t work for them and they’ll never have more than what they save or receive through inheritance.

Thus, one generates more money by earning interest on what they set aside or by buying assets that increase in value.

Before deciding in any form of investment there is need to consider the pros and cons of any type of investment.

Technically, anything that generates a return is an “investment”.

This means even a savings account generating 1% interest is an “investment”. However, real investment refers to higher return investments like shares.

One of the ways investing in shares provides income is by way of dividends. This is an amount paid to shareholders simply for holding the investment.

Because many investments pay monthly, quarterly, or annual distributions, an investor in shares can enjoy passive income that ultimately could replace their paycheque.

Thus investing in shares can be lucrative if done right.

Moreso, every day, investors are buying and selling shares. This makes shares a liquid investment.

When investors want to exit an investment, it is quick and easy to find a buyer. Other assets are much more difficult to sell.

If you invest in an investment property, it could take time to find a buyer and get your money out.

With shares, investors can find a buyer the very day.

C-TRADE comes handy for investors who wish to exit as they are given the option of exiting whenever they want to.

In order to start investing in shares of companies listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) or the Financial Securities Exchange (FINSEC) from anytime, anywhere.

There is no need for laborious paperwork and processes, one simply has to open a C-TRADE account. This can be done in real time, even without an internet connected device.

C- TRADE allows investors to access, trade and get relevant information on companies listed on the ZSE and FINSEC with enhanced efficiency through various platforms.

Access is through Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), an Android Application which is downloaded from Google Play Store and on Web portal.