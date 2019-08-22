Gonyeti abducted, beaten

Staff Reporter

TOP comedienne Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya of Bustop TV was last night reportedly abducted from her home in Mufakose by armed masked men who broke the door to the house and beat up her family.

She is said to have been tortured before she was dropped off at Crowbrough North.

Bustop TV posted on their twitter account at 10:12pm: “Gonyeti has been taken by masked and armed men from her house. They beat up her family and broke doors.”

Gonyeti and her sidekick, Sharon “Maggie” Chideu have been a thorn in the flesh of the authorities because of their hilarious satirical pieces that have touched on sensitive political subjects.

More to follow…