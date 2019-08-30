Fraser jets in for Marowa launch

SOUTH AFRICAN gospel icon Deborah Frazer touched down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday, ahead of local gospel songbird Olinda Marowa-Ziwenga’s Yahweh album launch tonight at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Frazer, who will be the guest artiste at the launch, features on the song Mweya Mutsvene, co-produced by Lyton Ngolomi at his Lyton Studios and Bheki Nqoko of Kuwe Records in South Africa.

The award-winning Marowa-Ziwenga told NewsDay Life &Style yesterday that the message on her 11-track offering is about God being at the centre of people’s lives. She said the album also carries a dedication song in memory of her husband, Michael Mufaro Ziwenga.

“On my latest album, I am mainly talking about God being the centre of our lives, He is Yahweh, God I am. He provides all we want in life,” she said.

“There is another song where I talk about Jesus being the owner of my life; who gives me all I want. I lost the people who were on my heart, that is my mum in 2010 and my husband in 2017. Although I longed to be with them for long, God took them and I realised crying became the order of the day in my life, but having Jesus soothes me.”

Marowa-Ziwenga described working with Frazer in the studio as an amazing experience.

“I really treasure the moments I worked with Mama Deborah in the studio. The commitment, hard work and love she showed me touched my heart. I was privileged to have her as my backing vocalist, with producer Bheki Nqoko of Kuwe Records coming on board on our collaboration,” she said.

“These guys do not rush when working in the studio. They take their time in order to ensure perfection. I learnt a lot on that, and I believe the exchange notes will go a long way in my career.”

Marowa-Ziwenga believes that songs on the album, including two singles, Tichengeteiwo and Zvandiri, recorded in 2017 and 2018, respectively, will touch people’s hearts and transform their lives.

After the launch, the songster said she will embark on massive online marketing programmes and international tours as a way of introducing the new album to the people while also marketing her previous works.

Other gospel musicians, including Mathias Mhere, Bethen Pasinawako-Ngolomi, Rumbidzai Zvirikuzhe, Kudzi Nyakudya, Psalmist Josh Kays and Gospel Joe will take to the stage during the album launch.