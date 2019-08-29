Braai fest is back

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

MEAT and beer lovers are in for a treat from October 25 to 26 as the highly-popular Castle Lager National Braai Fest — which was cancelled last year following an outbreak of cholera — is set to return this year at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

The festival, bankrolled by Delta Beverages, is likely to bring cheers once again to thousands of merrymakers.

Delta Channel marketing executive Irimayi Muzorewa said they would release a statement on the festival in due course.

NewsDay Life & Style, however, established that there would also be other fun activities besides the music and braai during the strictly no-under-18 festival.

Delta Beverages has been running the festival through their Castle Lager brand since 2016, with the inaugural edition setting a record, where over 12 000kg of

meat were consumed in one day, with proceeds from the event channelled towards charity.

In previous editions, the organisers partnered with popular braai spot outlets, who provided braaing facilities.

The organisers also provided braai stands to those who wanted to do it alone.

The second edition of the braai fest, held in 2017, saw a staggering 15 000kg of meat going on the braai stands.

Proceeds from the event were channelled towards charity, with Delta management saying the fiesta was part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

For every kilogramme of meat that was consumed, Castle Lager donated an equivalent amount of meat that was shared equally by Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

and Harare Central Hospital.

Previous editions have been graced by top musicians, among them Winky D, Jah Prayzah (pictured), Andy Muridzo, ExQ and Freeman.