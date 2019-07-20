Prosecutors declare incapacitation

BY CHARLES LAITON

The Prosecutors’ Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has petitioned Prosecutor-General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi, declaring incapacitation to discharge their mandate due to poor conditions of service.

In a memorandum addressed to Hodzi and copied to acting deputy PG, Nelson Mutsonziwa and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) secretariat, the prosecutors yesterday said they were failing to properly discharge their duties due to deteriorating economic conditions.

The prosecutors also said since May 16, 2019 when they raised the same concerns with their employer, their plight has not been addressed.

PAZ said the economic situation in the country has continued to deteriorate to such an extent that they were now proposing that they be allowed to be

accommodated with their families at their respective work stations.

“In our petition to you on May 16, 2019, we raised several issues that were affecting the welfare of prosecutors in the country. These, among others, include

housing loans, motor vehicle loans, medical aid schemes, hampers, gifts and bonuses, conditions of service, remuneration and allowances,” PAZ said.

“Your office made an undertaking to have the issues addressed. Regrettably, the said concerns are yet to be addressed and even our Christmas hampers which are

long overdue.”

The association also said the welfare situation for the prosecutors countrywide had nose-dived due to the prevailing harsh economic environment, adding the situation had further seen their meagre salaries being drastically eroded by high transport costs.

“As a result, prosecutors are now badly exposed to the extent of even failing to buy lunch. Nonetheless, we are still expected to come to work timeously and

discharge our duties diligently,” PAZ said, adding: “We propose that we report to work twice a week on a rotational basis and that we be accommodated together with our families at the work station.”

The prosecutors urged their employer to review their salaries, retention/hardship allowance, grocery vouchers, housing allowances/subsidised houses, transport allowance and fuel allocation, among other conditions of service.