Olinda courts Frazer

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

HIGHLY-RATED gospel songbird Olinda Marowa and one of South Africa’s top artistes Deborah Fraser are currently working together on a new track, Mweya Mutsvene, which is set to be recorded this week.

Marowa — renowned for tracks such as Ndichengetei and Ndinouya Baba — told NewsDay Life & Style at the weekend that she was excited about the collaboration, especially because Frazer was her role model.

She confirmed that she would be travelling to South Africa for the recording to be done by top local producer Lyton Ngolomi and another South African producer.

“I am having a collaboration with Deborah Frazer and we are set to record the song sometime next week in South Africa. We will have two producers on it, Lyton Ngolomi and Deborah

Fraser’s producer in South Africa,” she said.

“We met in the music circles and it has been my wish to collaborate with her since I love her music so much.”

Marowa said her deep admiration for Fraser’s work saw her doing a cover for her song, Hallelujah, adding that she believed working with the South African would give her own music new

depth.

“I remember, at one point, I did a cover for her song Hallelujah on my first album, Nyasha, and it was received very well by people. She is an icon in the gospel music fraternity and

collaborating with her will bring a lot of depth in my music and widen my listenership as well,” she said.

The gospel star who is known for her charismatic stage performances and has collaborated with some of the country’s best musicians, said that she expected to learn a lot from Fraser.

“To me, it’s really a priviledge. I have staged shows with South Africa’s queen of gospel music, Rebecca Malope, twice in 2009 and 2016, respectively and now collaborating with mum

Frazer is a move from glory to glory,” she said.

She said the new song would be a teaser for her forthcoming album that would be released later this year, alongside a string of videos.

Marowa said she was set to embark on massive online marketing and international tours as a way of introducing the new album, while marketing her previous works.

She urged upcoming gospel musicians to work hard with a spirit of humility if they were to make it in the competitive industry.

“To upcoming artistes I say I believe in humility, patience, hard work and always yearning to learn as much as you can. Above all, stand firm in prayer,” she said.