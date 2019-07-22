Man jailed 15 years for raping granny (59)

A GWANDA man, who raped a 59-year-old woman until she soiled herself, has been slapped with a 15-year jail term by the Beitbridge regional magistrate.

BY SILAS NKALA

Zivanai Ndlovu (28) of Tshanyaugwe denied the charge when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate, Crispen Mberewere.

The magistrate, however, convicted him and sentenced him to 15 years in jail after the State proved that there was overwhelming evidence that he committed the offence.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on February 22, the woman, who can not be named for ethical reasons, retired to bed.

Later at night, Ndlovu broke in and raped the woman for a long period until she soiled herself.

The victim reportedly smeared her waste on his clothes with the intention of dissuading him from continuing, but he did not budge.

She only escaped when he asked her to change position, which allowed her to scream and alert her son.

The son gave chase and apprehended Ndlovu about 200 metres from their homestead, with the help of villagers, who were at a church gathering nearby.

He was taken to Tshanyaugwe Police Base.