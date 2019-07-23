Kwekwe Polytechnic student jailed for theft

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 23-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe Polytechnic College, who went on a stealing spree at the college, was finally nabbed and jailed for a year after stealing goods worth US$1 200.

Felix Tavamba of Mbizo 18, Kwekwe, was last week sentenced to an effective one-year jail term by Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa on five counts of unlawful entry and theft after full trial.

The prosecution told the court that between February 18 and March 29, Tavamba broke into five female students’ rooms on separate dates and stole their mobile phones, purses, calculators, satchels and bank cards.

Working on a tip-off, the police finally apprehended Tavamba in Kwekwe central business district on April 9 and all the stolen property was recovered.

In another case, a 55-year-old Kwekwe woman was convicted of fraud after she sold for US$13 000 a house that was not fully awarded to her by her late husband.

Theresa Chimi (55), of Glenwood, Kwekwe, was jailed for one year for fraud by Rushambwa.

The jail term, however, was wholly suspended on condition that she restitutes the complainant.

The court heard that on July 12, Chimi misrepresented to Helen Netsai Tigere that a house situated on stand number 19 Shelly Road in Glenwood, Kwekwe, which she was selling, was awarded to her after her husband Max Mushawembiri died and she had a certificate of authority from the Master of High Court as a surviving spouse.

Tigere believed Chimi and they entered into an agreement of sale before buying the house.

Freddy Ndoro represented the State in both cases.