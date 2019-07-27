King appointed UN assistant secretary general

BY Staff Reporter

Econet Zimbabwe limited chief operating officer has landed top post as assistant secretary-general.

United Nations secretary-general António Guterres has announced the appointment of Fayaz King of Zimbabwe as assistant secretary-general to serve as the deputy executive director, Field Results and Innovation for the United Nations Children’s Fund. He will succeed Shanelle Hall of the United States.

King recently served as the chief operating officer at Econet Wireless, where he was influential in digitally transforming the telecommunications company.

In the announcement Econet chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said: “As Fayaz moves on from the Econet family that he had become such an integral and

vital part of, we would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him and his family the best as he takes up this opportunity at the United Nations,”

Mboweni said.

Fayaz served on the boards of Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, Econet Burundi and Econet Lesotho, bringing to the position over 30 years of experience in innovation,

business development, organisational and digital transformation.

He previously served as managing director at Bharti Airtel International and Celtel International, having worked in Uganda, Nigeria, Malawi, Zambia and

Zimbabwe.

King spearheaded the implementation of several technological

innovations, including digital products and oversaw developments aimed at digitising school education and healthcare.