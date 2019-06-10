Breaking: Tsvangirai-Java dies

Staff Reporter

The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java has died.

She died this afternoon after being hospitalised for close to a month at a private hospital in Harare following her involvement in a horrific accident while coming from an MDC caucus meeting in Bulawayo.

Her husband, Grace Ministries leader Apostle Batsirai Java confirmed the development.

“My wife is gone,” Java said.