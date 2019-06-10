Breaking: Tsvangirai-Java dies

Staff Reporter
The late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s daughter, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java has died.
She died this afternoon after being hospitalised for close to a month at a private hospital in Harare following her involvement in a horrific accident while coming from an MDC caucus meeting in Bulawayo.
Her husband, Grace Ministries leader Apostle Batsirai Java confirmed the development.
“My wife is gone,” Java said.
josphat mugadzaweta
any loss of human life is quite regrettable. unfortunately in zim a culture has been bequeathed by mugabe wherein the death of anyone mdc should be celebrated. i have been miffed by some comments posted by some zanu sycophants on newzimbabwe.com following the death of hon vimbai, surely? for my part my heart bleeds for the tsvangirayi family for having mourned so many members of the family that died out of not so natural causes.