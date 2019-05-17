Zifa, Umbro launch new-look Warriors kit

BY GERALD MUTSVAIRO

ENGLISH sportswear and football equipment supplier Umbro and Zifa finally put an end to the speculation surrounding the Warriors kit after unveiling the new national teams’ home and away strips ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to be held in Egypt.

Yesterday’s unveiling came after local football fans had expressed their disappointment with the yellow and red Warriors shirt after images of the home strip leaked last month.

Although fans complained of the colours on social media, it appeared Zifa and Umbro had insisted on unveiling the unpopular home shirt and well as the away green shirt red stripes after Warriors and Mighty Warriors players came out on the ramp donning the unpopular kits.

However, much to the relief of everyone it turned out to be a dummy as the actual home and away stripes were completely different from what everyone expected.

The kits appear to be pretty simple creations from Umbro, and also have the double diamond on the cuffs- a prominent feature of Umbro’s creations last year.

Umbro representative Brian Katzen said he was happy with the positive reaction of the fans towards the new kits and adding that they looking forward to a long term relationship with Zifa after the two parties agreed a three year deal.

“We are here for the long term and we went for a long term relationship with Zifa and we are super excited to be here, we look forward for a prosperous relationship for Zifa and everyone as well. “I’m very happy that the fans and Zifa loved the design. This helps to strengthen the long relationship we have with soccer fans in Zimbabwe and Zifa as well,” he said.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairperson Farai Jere, who is also a member of the Zifa board, said he was delighted with the successful hosting of unveiling of national teams’ kit.

“I’m glad that we worked hard to make sure that our team gets quality apparel that fits their performance and I would like to express a gratitude to Umbro for coming through to partner us,” Jere said.

Jere also revealed that the new kit would be used by all national teams adding that he was hopeful it would inspire the Warriors during their participation at the Afcon finals where the Warriors are in Group A for CAN 2019 alongside hosts Egypt, DR Congo and Uganda.

“The Umbro kit will cover all Zimbabwe soccer teams, i.e. 23 and the ladies. This is but only a beginning for us because we want to make sure that excellence in our team prevails. The Zimbabwe Football Association is confident that the kit they unveiled will inspire national team players every time they step on the field. The board is also certain that soccer lovers will love the various replicas which will be available for sale around the country. The colours that Zifa board has picked cater for everyone,” Jere said.

The replicas jerseys are now available at selected retails outlets for US$35 or ZWL$175.