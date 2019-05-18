‘Nadia Naked’ almost ready!

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

SOUTH Africa’s hip hop queen Nadia Nakai has released a new single titled Imma Boss which offers a glimpse into her forthcoming debut album, Nadia Naked, characterised by her typical hard-hitting verses that have seen her securing endorsement deals and clinching Courvoisier Cognac ambassadorship.

Nakai — whose mother is Zimbabwean — lets a lot of issues off her chest in the track dropped yesterday.

She takes no prisoners in the new song, blowing her own trumpet as Top One rather than Top 10 material, what with flexing her creative muscle and fashion curating skills with her new multi-Sportscene X Redbat clothing range.

To top it off, Nakai is also the new co-host for the international TV show YO! MTV Raps.

The surprise drop came following pleas from the diva’s fans who wanted her to release new music and ideally, a full album.

“These calls have not fallen on deaf ears; the release date for Nadia’s debut album, Nadia Naked, is Friday, 28 June 2019,” said Universal Music Africa public relations executive, Tshiamo Monyobo, in a statement.

During her appearance at the launch of South Africa-based Zimbabwean hip-hop artiste Ngonidzashe “King 98” Dondo’s album in Harare early this month, Nakai said she was proud to be associated with Zimbabwe and was overwhelmed by the love she received from her local fans.

Born to a South African father and a Zimbabwean mother, Nakai, who wowed a youthful crowd at King 98’s Francesca album launch, could not hide her joy at being “home” throughout the performance.

“I always feel the love and I appreciate it, I will never forget where I come from,” she later told our sister paper, Standard Style, after her performance.

She was dressed in a racy beige-coloured bodysuit with swaying glittering textures.

Apart from satisfying her cravings for freezits, pork pies, “Chicken Inn” and Cherry Plum Sparletta, the musician, who at an earlier stage in life used to frequently visit her maternal grandmother in Chinhoyi, described the country as “part of my identity”.

“I was not born here and neither did I grow up here, but I always represent where I come from because it’s the household I grew up in,” she said.

“A lot of people say I am not representing Zimbabwe, but if I wasn’t, you wouldn’t know I was Zimbabwean, so the fact that you know I am, means I have made it very clear what my heritage is.”