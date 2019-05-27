Latest: MDC Congress results

Results coming from Ascot Stadium in Gweru indicate that the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has elected Nelson Chamisa as its president with Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube as vice presidents whilst Thabita Khumalo and Charlton Hwende won National Chairperson and Secretary General respectively.

The electoral process ran throughout the night.

Below is a list of elected members and their respective positions

President: Nelson Chamisa

Vice Presidents: Tendai Biti

Welshman Ncube

Lennet Kairenyi Kore

Secretary General: Charlton Hwende

Treasurer General: David Coltart

Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo

Youth Assembly

Chair: Obey Sithole

Deputy: Cecilia Chimbiri

Secretary General: Gift Siziba

Deputy Sec Gen: Babra Nyagomo

Tresurer General: Vimbai Mavherudze

Deputy T.G: Judith Tobaiwa

Organizer: Gift Kurauone

Deputy: Netsai Marova

Women Congress went well, and this is what they said.

National chair: Paurina Mpariwa

Deputy chair:Philis Ndhovu

Secretary: Vimbai Tsvangirai

Vice sec: Regnat Mangava

Organiser: Base Ngoma

Vice Organiser: Viginia Mafuta

Treasurer: Margret Matiyenga

Vice TG: Monica Ncube

Information: Meliwe Phuti

Vice Infor: Martha Muronzi (Mash central)