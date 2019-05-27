Latest: MDC Congress results

Results coming from Ascot Stadium in Gweru indicate that the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has elected Nelson Chamisa as its president with Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube as vice presidents whilst Thabita Khumalo and Charlton Hwende won National Chairperson and Secretary General respectively.
The electoral process ran throughout the night.
Below is a list of elected members and their respective positions
President: Nelson Chamisa
Vice Presidents: Tendai Biti
Welshman Ncube
Lennet Kairenyi Kore
Secretary General: Charlton Hwende
Treasurer General: David Coltart
Chairperson: Tabitha Khumalo
Youth Assembly
Chair: Obey Sithole
Deputy: Cecilia Chimbiri
Secretary General: Gift Siziba
Deputy Sec Gen: Babra Nyagomo
Tresurer General: Vimbai Mavherudze
Deputy T.G: Judith Tobaiwa
Organizer: Gift Kurauone
Deputy: Netsai Marova
Women Congress went well, and this is what they said.
National chair: Paurina Mpariwa
Deputy chair:Philis Ndhovu
Secretary: Vimbai Tsvangirai
Vice sec: Regnat Mangava
Organiser: Base Ngoma
Vice Organiser: Viginia Mafuta
Treasurer: Margret Matiyenga
Vice TG: Monica Ncube
Information: Meliwe Phuti
Vice Infor: Martha Muronzi (Mash central)
Moyo
Is the order of the vice presidents reflective of some sort of hierarchy? The manner in which they have been written? Or it’s a “random sequence”?