Uganda ‘would consider giving Bashir asylum’

Uganda would consider granting asylum to Sudan’s ousted President Omar al-Bashir because of the major role he played in efforts to achieve peace in neighbouring South Sudan, Uganda’s state minister for foreign affairs Henry Okello Oryem has told AFP news agency.

“If Uganda is approached to grant asylum to Bashir it is an issue that can be considered at the highest level of our leadership,” he is quoted as saying.

The minister also urged Sudan’s new military rulers “to respect the aspirations of the Sudanese people, among them [the] peaceful transfer of power to civilian rule”, AFP reports.

