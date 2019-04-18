Easter Xplosion for Byo

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO is set to experience a free music fiesta dubbed Easter Xplosion on Saturday at Trenance, which is meant to bring together rhumba music lovers.

Show promoter Ngazimbi Gwizi, who is originally from Silobela in Midlands, is a South Africa-based businessman.

The show will see celebrated rhumba ace Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds take to the stage with Madlela, Magwaza and Dubia Masters.

Event organiser Promise “DJ Mapressa” Sibanda told NewsDay Life & Style from his base in South Africa that everything was now in place for the show.

“Bulawayo should come out and celebrate rhumba music with us and all has been set. It’s more like a family day and we are bringing celebrated artistes, who will scintillate the crowd for free,” he said.

“We have seen other artistes make people pay for their shows and we have realised that in most cases, some fans or music followers fail to make it to those shows as they will be not having enough money to pay for their admission.”

DJ Mapressa said the event has become an annual affair and music fans should expect “wonders”.

“This has become an annual event. Last year, we were in Silobela and this time we are in Bulawayo. We will be having a change of venue as well as different artistes. People should expect wonders on the day as we brought many of the celebrated artistes in the Rhumba genre,” he said.

“This time of the year, the people of Bulawayo will get a different treat and taste of music.”