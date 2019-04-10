Beitbridge council embarks on skills audit

By Rex Mphisa

BEITBRIDGE Municipality will soon undertake a skills audit for its employees to refine their service delivery.

Mayor Morgen Ncube said the exercise would enable the country’s youngest municipality to improve on its mandate as well as create a relaxed environment for its workers to perform in areas they know best.

“We feel this will be important for placement of workers and see areas that need recruitment so that we provide efficient service to our ratepayers,” Ncube said.

“An employee placed in his area of specialty is likely to deliver well and the skills audit will help us place workers and reap good service for the ratepayers,” he said.

Beitbridge graduated from growth point to town status a few years ago and workers were not specifically recruited according to their areas of specialty.

Ncube was evasive when asked whether it was true that some workers had been employed based on patronage rather than expertise.

Beitbridge Municipality is likely to employ experts in areas found wanting.

The local authority faces serious challenges in water and sanitation, where poor service delivery has resulted in close to 6 000 housing units, home to more than 20 000 people, having no running water.

Although among the fastest growing settlements in the country, Beitbridge has poor roads, most of which are not surfaced.

The residents have now slowed down on their payment of rates in protest over poor service delivery and revenue collection dipped to around 40%, from a possible 70%.

Recently, the local authority went on a shop licenses inspection blitz and uncovered that up to 70% of the shops in the town operated without relevant papers.

Residents have also called upon their local authority to build new schools and clinics to cater for an increased population.

“We also want the local authority to have parks, children’s playgrounds and community halls. We need new playgrounds and improved industrial sites,” a resident, Charles Moyo, said.

Residents also want the council to get rid of pirate taxis that occupy most of the town’s parking spaces, inconveniencing shoppers and travellers.

Pirate taxis mostly frequent the Zesa Pension Fund complex, Mashakada and areas near the Dulivhadzimo bus terminus.