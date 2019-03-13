Time for Zimuto to focus: Mashusha

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

ZIMBABWEAN actress and choreographer Enisia Mashusha, who is based in the United Kingdom, yesterday said songstress Vimbai Zimuto — who has been in a social media meltdown after splashing her nude pictures on the internet — should now refocus on her career.

The Netherlands-based Zimuto, who defended her nudity as art, has divided opinion — with her nudes that have left some salivating and others shocked.

After doing a lot of work in fighting sexual abuse and the portrayal of women as sex objects in entertainment, Mashusha said it was important to offer counsel to people whenever they erred.

“Yes, Vimbai is going to get followers, but that label of being a sex object will not be erased easily from people. I hope she will refocus soon. We love her and we will always support her, but when she errs, we must correct her and she must also take advice,” she said.

Mashusha had earlier directed a similar message to Zimuto on Facebook.

“Vimbai dear, you have made your point. Now it’s time to focus… put your energy into producing more works. I am saying (this) as your sister, mum and aunt. You are so beautiful and you have a beautiful soul as well. I know I am not perfect, but for now, slow down and do it for your late parents, for your late uncle Innocent Munyanyiwa. I love you,” she said.

Theatre artist and political activist Silvanos Mudzvova, however, saw nothing wrong with Zimuto’s nudes.

“If it was (Colombian singer) Shakira or American singers Beyonce and Madonna, it was going to be likes and loves. Now that she is our own, we attack her despite her massive music curriculum vitae from her days with the late Oliver Mtukudzi. For (South African socialite) Zodwa Wabantu, you paid thousands to watch in Zimbabwe, yet it was 100% nudity, but for Vimbai, it’s wrong,” he said.

Mudzvova, who has been involved with developmental theatre, said there had been instances when he had to go semi-naked on stage.

“I cannot just be naked for no reason. Vimbai Zimuto uses nudity as a way of expressing her feelings towards any topic and that is being brave, open spirited and progressive,” he said.