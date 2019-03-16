Sandy embarks on weight loss

BY SHARON SIBINDI

BULAWAYO songbird Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele took to social media to announce that she has embarked on a programme to shed off excess weight in preparation for the launch of her album and a whirlwind tour.

Sandy also revealed that she would be doing this as part of a health check programme as she adopts a new lifestyle.

“A weight loss journey has begun; watch the space, Woza 2019. Siyabangena #mummysgoals,” she said on her Facebook page.

In a follow-up interview with NewsDay Weekender, Sandy said she easily gets tired so she needed to lose weight in preparation for her tour.

“This body now easily gets tired and I am doing this for my health. I am short and this shows I am obese. It is also good to exercise as one will look good and younger,” she said.

“I am also in preparation for my album launch next year, for which I will embark on tours. I started exercising at the beginning of this year and I’ve lost 4kg and my target is to attain 67kg. I am on a weight loss diet and I have a trainer.”

Ndebele said she feared her bums would become much heavier in old age.

“Exercising will become my lifestyle and I will not give up on it. When I am now a granny, I fear my bums will have a bearing on me, as they will be heavier. I fear I may also suffer from back aches,” Sandy added.