Opposition leader Jonasi denied bail

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Opposition Ideal Zimbabwe leader Tinashe Jonasi, who is facing allegations of undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after allegedly insulted him during a television interview in South Africa, insisted that the State must prove that what he said was not true.

Jonasi alleged that Mnangagwa had a child with Information and broadcasting minister Monica Mutsvangwa and that deputy Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga were alleged murderers.

In court, Jonasi’s lawyer Nontokozo Dube-Tachiona said her client is insisting that what he said was not an insult, but the truth. Tachiona said it was up to the State to prove that Jonasi was lying. She further said the State must call Mnangagwa, Mutsvangwa, Mohadi, and Chiwenga to prove to the court that what Jonasi said was false.

“The issue is that what was said in the video is true or false. It is the honour of the State to prove what Jonasi said was not the truth. It must be proved that Monica Mutsvanga had no child with the President as alleged by Jonasi. It must also be proved that Mohadi was not a murderer,” Tachiona said.