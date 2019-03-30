Military vehicle kills 2 in freak accident

BY Everson Mushava/ Tapiwa Zivira

TWO people were killed at Skyline in Chimanimani on Thursday when a parked military vehicle allegedly lost brakes and hit a rescue ambulance.

The dead were taken to Chipinge mortuary while two injured were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The deceased, who cannot be named because their next of kin have not been identified, were girls around 15 and 17.

Skyline has a military centre offering help to Cyclone Idai victims.

Several army trucks are parked there as well as tents for the soldiers, police, Nyaradzo Funeral Services and various other institutions assisting the victims.

Major Exavier Chibasa from the army public relations department confirmed the incident, which he described as “very sad”.

“It was an accident, it’s very sad that life has been lost when we are here to save lives,” Chibasa said.

According to witnesses, the parked truck suddenly rolled down, hitting a military ambulance, and forcing people to run in every direction for cover.

The two are from communities around Skyline who had come to the centre, hoping to receive relief aid.