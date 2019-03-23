Japan gives US$782k grants to local NGOs

By Ruvimbo Muchenje

Japan has extended a US$782 162 grant to three non-governmental organisations under its grant assistance for grassroots human security projects scheme, aimed at providing basic human needs in health, education, water, sanitation and food.

Under the initiative, SOS Children’s Villages Zimbabwe received US$89 284 to build an additional classroom block at Maizeland Secondary School in Bindura.

“Currently, the 400 students at the school have to share one classroom block for their lessons. Through this project, a new classroom block will be constructed as well as a partially built classroom block expanded,” Japanese ambassador to Zimbabwe Toshiyuki Iwado said on Thursday, during the signing ceremony.

SOS acting national director, Admore Makunura, said the grant would enable the institution to fulfil its vision of providing the right to basic children’s education to people in Bindura.

“We have a kindergarten and a primary school. So there was a gap in terms of students who would have completed their primary education at that school and have had to walk for 30

kilometres to the next secondary school. So this comes as a timely intervention,” Makunura said.

Shamwari yeMwanasikana, which provides counselling to the girl child, received US$89 277, while the Halo Trust received US$604 051 for landmines clearing in Manicaland province.