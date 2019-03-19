I make men insecure: DJ Liz

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO female wheelspinner, DJ Liz, said her profession behind the decks makes many men insecure.

DJ Liz has played alongside many renowned artists like Babes Wodumo, DJ Zihle, Busiswa and many more.

“Men out there tend to be scared of us female DJs and other musicians. Because you are a DJ, they think you are probably interactive and that makes you loose. While other men think if one is a DJ, you are easy to get, which is all wrong,” she said.

However, DJ Liz was reluctant to reveal if she was in a relationship.

“I would love to keep my DJ business like that. People should know me for my works on the decks and not about who I am dating,” she said.

“People always have assumptions on your life, so I let them talk and assume what they want. Whether I am single or not, it’s no one’s business and I will keep it that way.”

DJ Liz started spinning the decks a few years ago at Hartsfield Tshisanyama, where she focused on deep house before she moved to prime time sessions, where she plays more commercial songs.

Besides music, Liz and her twin sister run a fashion boutique in the city centre.

“I love clothes and I am in the business of fashion. I co-run a fashion shop with my twin sister in town. We are still growing and looking forward to having more outlets in the city. So that’s what I do when I am not on the decks,” she said.