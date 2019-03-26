‘Cyclone Joanina not a threat’

BY VANESSA GONYE

INFORMATION minister Monica Mutsvangwa has dismissed reports circulating on social media that another cyclone was likely to visit the country in the next few days.

Speaking at a Press conference in Harare yesterday, Mutsvangwa said while it was understandable for people to remain vigilant, it was improper to spread false and incomplete reports.

“Social media is awash with reports that suggest the Sub-Saharan region, including Zimbabwe, will suffer yet another cyclone in the near future. Any information from purported international weather forecasts that indicate that Cyclone Joanina is gathering momentum in the Indian Ocean and will affect Zimbabwe is not correct,” she

said.

Mutsvangwa said Cyclone Joanina would not affect the mainland because it was centred in the ocean and chances of it approaching landlocked countries were close to none.

She also urged people to follow updates from the Meteorological Services Department to keep abreast with information regarding any natural disasters likely to affect the country.

“While Cyclone Joanina is, indeed, a reality, it is based in the Indian Ocean, far away from the African mainland. Cyclones that affect our part of the African continent mostly

originate in the Mozambican Channel. So far, expert evidence suggests that Cyclone Joanina will start and end in the Indian Ocean,” Mutsvangwa said.

“However, Zimbabwe’s Meteorological Services Department is continually monitoring the weather developments in the Indian Ocean, including Cyclone Joanina, and will keep the nation informed through mainstream media and the national broadcaster.”

Following the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai, social media has been awash with claims and reports of Cyclone Joanina’s possible landfall on the Mozambican coast.