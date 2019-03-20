Overwhelming response to AMH’s call for donations

BY Online Reporter

Alpha Media Holdings called for donations towards cyclone Idai.

Individuals and organisations across the country have responded in their numbers.

AT least 300 more people are feared dead in Chimanimani and Chipinge due to the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai that swept through the country over the weekend, leaving thousands homeless and property damaged.

Briefing journalists at a post-Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday, Local Government minister July Moyo said although the confirmed death toll still stood at 98, information from villagers in some parts of Rusitu in Chimanimani indicated that at least 300 bodies were seen being swept into Mozambique.

He said government had resolved to send the army to retrieve them.

“We understand there are bodies which are floating. Some are floating all the way into Mozambique, as you know Rusitu is near Mozambique and we hear that the residents of Mozambique have been calling some of our people saying we have seen bodies here,” Moyo said.

The donations in pictures,