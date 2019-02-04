JOHANNESBURG – A church where Nigeria’s vice premier

Yemi Osinbajo is a pastor has given prayers and thanks after he escaped a helicopter crash over the weekend unscathed.

Article orginally published by IOL. Link: https://www.iol.co.za/news/africa/nigerian-vice-premier-survives-helicopter-crash-unscathed-19120668

The head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Enoch Adeboye on Sunday led a thanksgiving service for Osinbajo, who together with 12 other passengers survived Saturday’s crash in Kogi State in mid-west Nigeria, the Premium Times reported.

Law professor Osinbajo, who was on his way to an election campaign when the accident occurred, tweeted his thanks to the crew of the aircraft for the way they handled the situation.

Following the crash the 61-year-old vice premier continued on his campaign trail for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

He and President Muhammadu Buhari are seeking re-election on February 16.

Meanwhile, at least two people have died in campaign related violence following a bloody clash between suspected APC members during a campaign rally in the Igboora area of Oyo State on Saturday night.

The rally started off peacefully as Governor Abiola Ajimobi acknowledged cheers from supporters in the crowd but a clash later broke out, killing one person while another died later after being hit by a stray bullet.