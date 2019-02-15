I still love Bounty Lisa: Soul Jah Love

BY SINDISO DUBE

CONTROVERSIAL dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, real name Saul Musaka, said he still loves his estranged wife, Bounty Lisa, despite the two going separate ways.

Bounty Lisa accused Soul Jah Love of drug-induced physical batterings on her.

At one point, Bounty Lisa, also a dancehall singer, claimed to have been attacked by the Pamamonya Ipapo singer with fists and an iron bar. She reported the assault at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare.

In an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, Soul Jah Love, who sounded reformed, said he had hopes to reunite with his ‘enstranged wife’ soon.

“We are currently separated, but honestly speaking, I love that woman (Bounty Lisa) from the bottom of my heart and I will never love someone else the way I do to her. I may be immoral outside my marital home, but that won’t change the fact that I love her,” he said.

“We are going through a hard time, but I think it’s good for me to give her space and time to heal from the wrongs we have done to each other; space is necessary for us to reunite and start afresh on a clean page.”

After Soul Jah Love’s comments, the wheelspinner who was interviewing Soul Jah Love confirmed that in a recent interview, Bounty Lisa had also revealed her undying love for the musician.

Despite being subjected to counselling sessions, Bounty Lisa was not convinced that her husband was now ready to live with her again.

Soul Jah Love, a self-confessed drug addict, said he was praying to God so that he quits substance abuse, which he said ruined his career and marriage.

“I am not addicted to drugs, but it is the drugs that keep on coming to me, I see this as Satan and evil spirits. I am not perfect and Satan can tempt and use anyone in the world,” he said.

“My prayer to God is that of drugs; I want God to help me stop doing drugs.”

Soul Jah Love’s behaviour has, on several occasions, caused him trouble and currently has a court case hanging over him after he was arrested and taken off a South African-bound plane at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport because of unruly behaviour.