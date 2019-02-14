ExQ’s epic music journey

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

FOR a man who started his musical career in the new millennium, when urban grooves was a new genre on Zimbabwe’s music scene, ExQ has no doubt remained the last man standing after many of his contemporaries fell into oblivion.

Over the years the singer, born Enock Munhenga, has time and again reminded us of his gift in adapting and often times forcing the industry to adapt to his genius even after the urban groove genre had ceded ground to Zimdancehall.

The Tsvigiri hitmaker has reinvented himself to become one of the finest rappers on the showbiz scene.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, ExQ said hard work, patience and passion had helped him stay relevant.

“With God, everything is possible and it happens at his time. l work hard, and l really take my time. Other artistes from urban grooves may also blow up. Again it might take time, but as long as they are in the industry and have passion for it, they will keep going,” he said.

“The love of music and the people around me have kept encouraging me. Even though at times I feel like quitting, there are people who have my back and they keep me going.”

ExQ said he was happy to be working under the multi-award winning Jah Prayzah’s Military Touch Movement (MTM) record stable, claiming that working as a team was good as they kept supporting each other, adding that it encourages teamwork.

“Our industry is really small and you can’t do it alone, Military Touch Movement is a movement, meaning we move together and we support each other. l think other artistes should do that and it gives direction in music” he said.

ExQ rose to fame with the song Musalala in 2000, when the urban grooves movement was rocking the waves and to date, he has released a number of singles that have been topping music charts.

He has five albums under his sleeve, namely Exquisite a 2005 production, Love is My Religion (2007), Grown and Sexy(2008), Mr Urban Grooves (2012) and Tseu Tseu (2018)

Apart from his solo projects, ExQ has collaborated with an array of artistes, among them Roki, Tererai Mugwadi, Freeman, Jah Prayzah and Ammara Brown.

In a career spanning over five years, ExQ has won about eight awards.