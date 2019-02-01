Byo declares war on drug dealers

BULAWAYO residents have declared war on illegal drug dealers and called on police to arrest all known dealers who are ruining lives of youths in the city.

BY COLIN CRAIG MOYO

Residents and civic society groups in Bulawayo recently marched to known drug dealers’ houses in Entumbane and Mpopoma before marching to Entumbane Police Station where they demanded the arrest of the suspects.

The drug lords are peddling BronCleer, Diazepam and marijuana, among other narcotics.

“The drug dealers have reportedly been arrested, but in a few weeks they will be back on the streets. The youth are buying Diazepam which is prescribed to psychiatric patients from these dealers,” resident Nelia Nyoni said.

She said the number of drug addicts among youths had spiked.

Nyoni called on government to open rehabilitation facilities for the addicts.

Bulawayo streets are strewn with empty BronCleer bottles, evidence that the prescription drug is being abused.

The young addicts are reportedly robbing residents, especially women.

BronCleer now costs $20 and if continuously consumed can lead to respiratory problems, coma, low blood pressure, permanent brain, liver and heart damage.

Contacted for comment, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango said police have taken action on the drug dealers.

“The local police in Entumbane took the alleged drug dealers for questioning and they were arrested,” said Simango.

Zimbabwe, since the introduction of the multi-currency regime, has become an attractive destination for drug mules because of the widespread use of the United States dollar, a world reserve currency.

Dangerous substances such as cocaine and heroin have also found their way onto the country’s streets.