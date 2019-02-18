Big treat at Heart &Soul TV’s red mic concert

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

IT was pomp and funfair at the Heart&Soul TV (HSTV) inaugural Red Mic concert to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Zimbabwe Germany Society (ZGS) in Milton Park, Harare, on Saturday, with various artistes dishing out love gems to their fans.

The event, which doubled as a corporate get-together, also gave guests a chance to socialise and meet potential business partners, while enjoying a beautiful moment with their loved ones.

The guests were treated to love gems by Tammy Moyo, Sanii Makhalima, Adrian Tate, Taurai Mandebvu and dancehall singer Lady Squanda, among others.

All the artistes who performed were a marvel to watch as they put up sterling performances, which saw guests taking to the floor to showcase their dancing skills.

Makalima and Mandebvu took the guests down memory lane with new love songs and yesteryear hits.

Songstress Tammy also set the venue ablaze with her top-notch performance and connected well with the audience during her entire set.

The artistes said they were honoured to have showcased their performing skills at the concert

The event organisers, Lenon Gwara and Angel Kudiwa, who are also part of the Heart&Soul family, said the idea of Red Mic concert was to make people enjoy as well as associate with others.

HSTV is part of Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of NewsDay, The Standard, Zimbabwe Independent and Southern Eye.