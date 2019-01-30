Zaoga’s theme inspires gospel musician

A GOSPEL musician based in Botswana, Marry “Mai Zee” Zinyimo, has released a single, Maziso neNzeve Zvomweya, developed from Zaoga’s 2019 theme Praying to have Spiritual Ears and Spiritual Eyes leading to the Genuine Fear of God, to inspire believers to live a spirit-filled life.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Mai Zee said although the song was inspired by Zaoga’s theme, which reminded her of the importance of prayer, it was also meant, for everyone who believes in Jesus Christ.

“Although I was inspired to compose the song by Zaoga’s 2019 theme, it’s for everyone who believes in the existence of the creator. The theme reminded me of Godly things that we take for granted such as praying. If we pray sincerely, God gives us spiritual eyes and ears that instil spiritual wisdom. You won’t walk in darkness. You start to see things from the spiritual realm before they happen in real life,” she said.

Mai Zee, who has so far released two albums, Tambira Jehovha and Mwari Huyai Muone, said a number of gospel music lovers were falling for her music because of its originality.

“Many people, especially those who love gospel music, fell in love with my music because of its originality. I do not copy or use lyrics that where sung before,” she said.