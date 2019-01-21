Player exodus at Dynamos

DYNAMOS’ preparations for the new season are in disarray as senior players continue to desert the fading football giants, with Brett Amidu and James Marufu being the latest in a long list of players to leave since the end of last season.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA/FORTUNE MBELE

Amidu rejoined the Harare giants last season on loan from FC Platinum which expired at the end of the year. The midfielder had publicly stated at the start of this month that he was willing to extend his stay for another term.

But it appears he has had a change of heart, and has since joined league rivals Chicken Inn. Details of his contracts could not be obtained.

Chicken Inn yesterday confirmed the capture of the talented attacker.

“Brett is now part of us and he joins his former teammate Panashe Mutasa here at Chicken Inn. We know he will be a player of value to us,” Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara said.

“The boy is talented, which is not a secret, so we are going to give him the right environment for him to grow and possibly do like our former player Mitchelle Katsvairo, who shined for us before moving to another league,” he added.

Young Mutasa stopped reporting for duty at Dynamos at the end of the season soon after his father Lloyd had been fired as team coach before resurfacing at Chicken Inn.

Marufu has joined ZPC Kariba after spending just one season at the Glamour Boys where he failed to nail down a first team jersey throughout the campaign.

The defensive midfielder joined the Glamour Boys at the start of last season after being roped in by Mutasa, who had picked him from the wilderness, having spent the whole year unattached following termination of his contract by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Amidu and Marufu join the list of players who have left Dynamos after the former champions said they wanted to rebuild following a dismal campaign last year where they survived relegation by a whisker.

Skipper Ocean Mushure has joined a Zambian side, while bad boy Denver Mukamba, who hogged the limelight for the wrong reasons last term, has been told to find another club.

Cleopas Kapupurika has signed for erstwhile foes Highlanders FC.

Vice-captain Marshall Machazane, a key figure in the team’s fight against relegation last term, has joined cross town rivals, Harare City.

He was part of a crew suspended by the club management with a few games before the end of the season for allegedly leading a player revolt.

Other players that were fingered as instigators and paid the full price were Kingstone Nkhatha, Peace Makaha and Obey Mwerahari.

Makaha, a product of the club’s junior policy, has joined promoted side Manica Diamonds, while Mwerahari has been reunited with former coach Taurai Mangwiro at Triangle United.

Some of the senior players that are reportedly on their way out are Gift Saunyama and Tatenda Muringani, who has been linked with a move to Black Rhinos.

Defender Godfrey Mukambi, who joined last season and still has a one year on his contract, has said he wants to leave. He claims the club still owes him part of his signing-on fees and other bonuses.

Dynamos were hit by the same problem of players exodus last year and ended up having a mediocre season.

Coach Lloyd Chigowe, who masterminded the team’s survival is, however, wearing a brave face, in the wake of the mass departure of senior players.

He claims he is building a “machine” which will challenge for honours next season.

The club has been busy in the transfer market, trying to close the gaps that have been left by the departures, and big-name players that have joined include prodigal son Edward Sadomba, Hillary Bakacheza, and Carlos Mavhurume.

They have also signed goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro, while former Hobro IK midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara is training with the club, and is said to be close to signing a deal.

Former club goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya is also on his way back to the club following stints at Highlanders, How Mine, Caps United and Bulawayo City.

The 2013 Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year finalist yesterday said: “I have not signed yet, but I am going to Dynamos.”