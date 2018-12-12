Zimbabwe Business Woman Peace Pundu of Golden Knot Group puts the country on the map as she shines at Top Global Awards

For close to two decades CEO Global together with Titans: Building Nations have hosted their annual Pan Africa’s Most Influential Women in Business and Government Awards recognising African Leaders over different economic sectors. This program has grown to capture many sectors and regions from its commencement 19years ago.

On 16 November, 2018 CEO Global hosted its Pan Africa’s Most Influential Women in Business and Government SADC North Annual Awards and close to 4000 nominees were received across 23 economic sectors and vetted over a process of 18 months. With such top contenders, we are delighted that our very own Peace Pundu, Managing Director Golden Knot Group topped the Business Service Professional Category receiving two awards first as the Country Winner – Zimbabwe and Regional Winner SADC North.

This allowed her to be nominated again for the CEO Global Africa’s Most Influential Women in Business and Government Continental Awards held on the 27th of November, 2018 in South Africa. In the same category with participants around the Continent, Peace Pundu was again awarded Continental Winner to a standing ovation.

Annelize Wepener Chief Executive Officer of CEO Global commented that such recognition programmes dispel the notion that Africa has a paucity of innovative and progressive leadership talent. “There are tremendously inspirational stories at the core of each winner’s professional and personal life story. I am really very privileged to interact with these individuals. They deserve the admiration and respect they are afforded, particularly Lifetime Achievers who have often been absolute pioneers in their field.”

Speaking at the ceremony Peace Pundu affirmed that “These awards also come at a perfect time to be a beacon of hope for the organisation in this time of turbulence and harsh business environment. It affirms our values of viewing customers as partners by putting them at the core of our services, and with having a passionate team that shares in the same vision and drive towards a common goal, success is inevitable.”

Annelize also echoed that “To be recognised as a continental finalist is an achievement in its own right. You are without a doubt on the right path and we hope the recognition you have enjoyed spurs you on to greater things.” Continental winners will also be afforded the opportunity to join the “Network of Influence”, which will give them access to developmental tools, investment opportunities and serves as a platform to bring together small and medium enterprises with corporates and the public sector.

Peace Pundu is a visionary entrepreneur and founder of Golden Knot Group, which houses several companies namely Golden Knot Legal Aid Society, Golden Knot Funeral Services, Golden Knot Financial Services, Golden Knot International, and Oceanwaves Group of Schools. Peace is also a member of many professional bodies in Zimbabwe including Institute of Directors Zimbabwe (IODZ), Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ), Council of Estate Administrators, Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe, and an associate member with Institute of People Management (IPMZ).

The journey of an entrepreneur is never smooth sailing, business culture and ethos can stifle growth especially ideas that hinge on disruptive innovation. Colleagues can discourage you, spanners are thrown from all directions, and general support from institutions that are meant to nurture young firms to grow can be lacking. That said her strategy as a leader is to set goals, look back and reflect on the milestones and having stubborn faith and zeal to achieve them.

She is backed by strong Christian and family values and she further elaborated that believing in God not only in words but actions must be engraved in a business as well as a person so that one can succeed and whenever challenges are encountered, then one ought to know that God has a plan already. Her success also comes from having a family and husband who have stood by her and support her dreams.

These awards also come on the bed of others as she was awarded the Top Female Business Leader while her organisation, Golden Knot Group, also got an award under the Zimbabwe Leadership Business Awards 2016.

Also interviewed Precious Matema, Group Sales & Customer Services Manager affirmed “We take pride in our brand promise and ensure that every touchpoint of the customer interaction with our services is designed in such a way that keeps customers engaged, and delivers exceptional services. We have taken it to task to understand, identify, and anticipate what our customers need. This is why we make it our priority to continuously improve services and come up with new offerings which add value and are adaptive to the changing environment and customer needs.”-

The success of the company over the years has become unmatched and Golden Knot will continue to be the movers and shakers of the current status quo of clients and demonstrate to them value in ways that they have never imagined. Golden Knot is a one stop shop for Legal Insurance, Financial Services, and Funeral Insurance which strives to on develop value-added services across the country and has recognised successful partnerships with private, public sector and individuals with the mandate to afford the public peace of mind over legal, financial, and funeral matters.

The vision of the group is to set an international footprint and plans are already at an advanced stage. Regional growth has already began to be realised with extensions of services, and a launch in the first quarter of 2019 to other Southern African countries to be expected. Locally prospects have been set in the productive sectors of the economy for sustenance and export.