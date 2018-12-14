State of Malambia hits big screen

THE much-awaited 104-minute-long film State of Malambia which gobbled USD$105 000 in its production is finally set to premiere tonight at Ster Kinekor, Sam Levy in Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The film, publicised mostly by online media as a ‘breakthrough’ in the film industry, is set to prove if it is really a game changer in the local film industry.

The film’s writer, producer and director, Marc “Mandisoul” Mandishora, said he expected a full house premiere.

“State of Malambia is a ground-breaking and unique vision which transcends genres and takes you to a level where local movies have never gone before,” he said.

“It is the first Zimbabwean film with costume design, production design, make-up and visual effects of its kind. The first movie with supernatural elements ever produced in this country.”

He said tickets were selling for $15 at Ster Kinekor Borrowdale, Chef T Texas in Avondale and could be ordered online.

Although the film’s production appeared to have been inspired by the popular action fantasy film Black Panther, Mandisoul dismissed that saying he had his own vision 12 years ago.

“Malambia means sacred land. It’s a mythical expression of what Africa would be without colonisation. The land in the film gets diluted from its original cultural values as King Nkosinathi starts bringing in modern elements,” he said.

“I had this vision whilst at film school, that’s way back. The production design and look is totally different. If anyone was inspired by my idea, it could be them. I did shop my concept around 12 years ago, so who knows who may have got hold of my ideas?”

State of Malambia was shot in Hillside, Harare with support from Nash Paints boss Tinashe Mutarisi.

The film’s cast includes Don Savania, Jefferson Muserera, Tinotenda Satande, Charlene Maungweni, Natasha Dlamini, Elroy Chastang, Ngoni Vere, Blekks Makwara, Ellen Mubwanda, Nakita Blake and David Kanduna.