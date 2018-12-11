Mathema, Matanga sued for unlawful arrest

TWO Bulawayo residents have taken Home Affairs minister Cain Mathema, police commissioner Godwin Matanga and three police officers to court, demanding US$90 492 in damages over unlawful arrest and assault.

BY SILAS NKALA

Bishop Moyo (40) and Butho Moyo (63) of Nketa 8 filed their summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Mathema, Matanga and three police officers — Langton Karombe (38), Andile Mahlangu (24), and Sindisiwe Sinyolo (26) — as respondents.

The three police officers are stationed at Tshabalala Police Station.

The complainants alleged that on March 29 this year at Nketa 8 Western Suburb in Bulawayo, police officers assaulted them with open hands, fists, booted feet and knobkerries all over their bodies for no apparent reason.

They were then arrested and detained overnight at Tshabalala Police Station, but were not told the reasons for the detention.

The duo said they suffered severe injuries due to the assault, with Bishop sustaining bruises all over his body and a fractured hand, while Butho suffered injuries all over his body and a fractured leg.

“Plaintiffs’ claim is for payment in the sum of US$90 492 being medical expenses and damages sustained as a result of an unlawful arrest and assault on the plaintiffs’ persons by Karombe, Mahlangu and Sinyolo all members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who were acting in the course and scope of their employment…,” the summons read in part.

“The total sum is broken as follows, first plaintiff (Bishop) US$186 being for medical bills, second plaintiff (Butho) US$136 being for medical bills, first plaintiff US$100 for future medical expenses, second plaintiff US$70 for future medical expenses, first plaintiff, US$20 000 being damages for pain and suffering, second plaintiff US$20 0000 being for damages for pain and suffering, first plaintiff US$10 000 being for loss of amenities of life and disfigurement, first plaintiff US$20 000 for unlawful arrest and detention, second plaintiff US$20 000 for unlawful arrest and detention.”

The duo also demanded interest at the prescribed rate, calculated from the date of issue of summons to date of full payment and costs of suit on a punitive scale.

The duo further said the respondents have been notified of the proceedings.

The defendants have since filed their notice of appearance to defend themselves against the claim.

The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.