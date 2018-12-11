Kansiime, Carl Joshua’s ‘heaven-made’ match

THE country’s most-sought-after master of jest, Carl Joshua Ncube, has forged a partnership with Uganda’s queen of comedy, Anne Kansiime, for the content creation of his online TV station Feel Good Africa.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The award-winning stand-up comedian yesterday told NewsDay Life &Style that Feel Good Africa will create a channel called AKTV to host a comedy platform through Kansiime’s incredible online reach.

“The idea is that Feel Good Africa will add Anne Kansiime TV on their bouquet of channel content platforms which will also include food, fashion, travel and sport,” he said.

“I am super excited to work with such a giant of African comedy and I believe as we both have a passion for business, this is a match made in heaven.”

Ncube said the channel will operate through Facebook’s Watch Parties and will give users continuous content from Kansiime and other comics and products interested in exploiting her amazing reach which parallels that of regular terrestrial television stations.

“The channel will run on a soft launch version for three months on social media,” he said.

Ncube broke into the comedy circuit with his debut one-man show Carl Joshua Ncube’s Big Announcement setting him up as arguably the best Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. To date he has performed regionally and internationally.