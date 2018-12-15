Cindy is new face of Vaida cosmetics

AWARD-winning songbird and entrepreneur, Cindy Munyavi (pictured) has signed a “lucrative endorsement” deal with a local manufacturer of cosmetics Vaida Chemicals to be the face of its range of products.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Vaida Chemicals manufactures a range of cosmetics that includes body lotions, hair food, styling gel, shaving powder and beeswax among other products.

The Pareremoyo hitmaker yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that she was happy for such an endorsement by Vaida Chemicals.

“In a bid to draw the attention of a younger financially empowered target market as Vaida Chemicals brand ambassador, my duties will be to create awareness about their range of products on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp as well as being involved in their corporate responsibility activities,” she said.

“Vaida Chemicals is a brand that was established decades ago, but is mostly consumed by a previous generation including our mothers, but my generation is not very aware of how effective and affordable the products are.”

Cindy said she has been using the Vaida coconut oil hair food and black gel to lay her edges or neaten her hairline, a practice synonymous with many fashionistas.

Vaida Chemicals’ product and business development manager Lewis Jessamine said they are happy to be working with Cindy, whom he described as the epitome of what a celebrity should be.

“We selected Cindy from a long list of more than 20 celebrities. We also looked at the personal lives of these celebrities in order to find someone who carries themselves in a respectable way, something we feel goes with the originality and quality of Vaida’s hair products,” he said.

“We wanted someone who has a combination of hardwork, humility and sheer class. Cindy is also arguably the most “intelligent” businesswoman on the continent as proven by recent awards in Zimbabwe and as further up north in Nigeria.”

Cindy stepped onto the big music stage with the release of her debut album, Kukuda (Loving You) that marked the beginning of her fruitful career that has seen her release a string of love hits, including Pareremoyo, Ndidzorere Moyo Wangu and Ndini Ndinaye.

Her second album, The Groove Theory, saw Cindy’s star rising higher, paving way for regional collaborations and more award nominations, as well as rubbing shoulders with other artistes on the international stage.

Whereas many musicians have been content with staying in the music lane, Cindy’s creative scope has seen her broaden her horizon and branch into her other love — fashion, running her boutique, Cindy’s Fashions.

Away from the studio and performing stage, Cindy also works as a make-up artist.