Mhere wraps up Christmas gift

GOSPEL sensation Mathias Mhere — who brought down the house during the Zimpraise International Gospel and Music Summer 2018 Festival — last weekend said his fans should expect a Christmas gift from him soon.

BY LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

Although traditionally the majority of musicians release albums in the run up to the festive season to delight their fans, Mhere released his latest album, Panogara Nyasha, early this year.

“I have a hot single coming for Christmas. It’s not a tradition that I drop singles at Christmas, but I just decided to do something for Christmas,” he said. “I just want my fans to dance this festive season.”

Mhere admitted that it was also a way of making sure he has something as a lot of fellow artistes often release new albums in the run up to the festive season, and he did not want to disappoint them.

“Obviously, our fans will be expecting something towards Christmas as they would be saying Mhere will give us something,” he said.

Mhere said since he has already released an album early this year, he was not under pressure to release something this festive season, but his fans could look forward to a new offering early next year, although he was not keen to disclose the title of the forthcoming album as yet.

The new Christmas gift, however, is titled Kisimusi.

The musician indicated that the track, together with the recently-released Giroriya, will not be part of the new album, but were just a “bonus” for his fans.

He said Giroriya — just like much of his music — was inspired by the word of God and it speaks of a believer’s need for a divine helping hand so they would not fall in difficult times.

The new album, set for next year, would be Mhere’s eighth and would come just about a year after the release of the sixth, Panogara Nyasha, touted as a positive departures from most of his previous works.