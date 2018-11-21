Devolution wheels start turning

CABINET has approved the amendment of the Provincial Councils and Administration Bill, a move which could see the fulfilment of the long awaited devolution of power.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Briefing journalists after Cabinet, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said the move was aimed at aligning the country’s laws to the Constitution.

“The amendments have been prompted by the need to align the current provincial Councils and Administration Act (chapter 29;11) with the provisions of the new Constitution of Zimbabwe amendment number 20 which advocates for the devolution of power to provincial and metropolitan council,” Mutsvangwa said.

Since 2013, government has battled to implement devolution largely due to lack of legal framework and funding.

Local Government minister July Moyo, who was with Mutsvangwa at the Cabinet briefing, said government, through the proposed act, was working on the funding modalities as well as capacitation of office bearers who will include elected provincial councillors as well as rural and urban councillors.

Cabinet also announced that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will next week preside over the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new Parliament Building in Mount Hampden as well as the launch of a lithium mine in Goromonzi.

Cabinet also approved the launch of a new television station by the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) which will primarily focus on news and current affairs.